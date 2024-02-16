Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.39% of Bentley Systems worth $55,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

BSY stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

