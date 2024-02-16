Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,840 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $60,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.36. 236,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $148.51.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

