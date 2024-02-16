Korea Investment CORP Acquires 112,377 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,377 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $86,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,013. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

