Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Koppers Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Koppers stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Koppers has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.
