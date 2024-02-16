KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $381,993.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

KOK alerts:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00772145 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $365,997.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

