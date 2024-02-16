Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Kforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 352.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

