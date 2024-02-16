KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $362.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.95. 61,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.73 and a 200 day moving average of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.