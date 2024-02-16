KeyCorp Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $85.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

