Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

