Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.