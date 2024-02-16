Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $133.41. 458,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

