Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $834,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.30. 81,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,223. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.