Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.18. 7,231,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.67 and its 200 day moving average is $336.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

