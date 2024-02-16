Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
PPRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
