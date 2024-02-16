Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $83.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
