JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.28

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

