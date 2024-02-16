Jonathan Davis Buys 47 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £148.99 ($188.17).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($188.53).

Rotork Price Performance

LON ROR opened at GBX 316.20 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork plc has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.35).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

