Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $133.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.