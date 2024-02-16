John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.56

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 3370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.