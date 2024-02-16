JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.8 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58 to $0.60 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,618. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

