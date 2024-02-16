JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. TheStreet raised JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

FROG stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

