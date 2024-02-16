Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) & Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Financial Comparison

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) and Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Interfor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading 2.61% 5.58% 4.12% Interfor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Interfor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $54.29 million 0.37 -$20,000.00 $0.38 15.08 Interfor N/A N/A N/A $0.88 16.69

Analyst Ratings

Interfor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interfor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Interfor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Interfor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interfor has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.45%. Given Interfor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interfor is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Interfor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading beats Interfor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to the transportation industry. The Pet, Fencing and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of pet products, including various enclosures/kennels, beds, bowls, and compostable dog waste bags; fencing and containment products, such as post systems, wood and other fencing infill products, and kitted security fencing solutions; and other products comprising garden, landscaping, and miscellaneous products for the home. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors, as well as cleaning seeds. The company markets its products under the Lucky Dog, Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, Lifetime Post, Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline, and Weatherguard brands. It also distributes sustainable bag products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products. The company also provides stock for windows and doors; supplies specialty materials; and logs and wood chips. Its products are used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as International Forest Products Limited and changed its name to Interfor Corporation in May 2014. Interfor Corporation was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

