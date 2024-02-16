JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 54,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.