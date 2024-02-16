JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 54,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
NYSE JELD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
