Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 5,998,849 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GR Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 959,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $145,717,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,732,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

