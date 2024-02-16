Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Trading Up 16.8 %
JIM opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.64.
About Jarvis Securities
