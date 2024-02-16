Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 16.8 %

JIM opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.64.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

