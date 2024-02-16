Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$38.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. In other news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE JWEL opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.80. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Further Reading

