IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.30

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.30 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 199.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1937295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.49).

IWG Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,410.71, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74.

About IWG

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.