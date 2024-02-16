iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $578,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,073,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,400,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.