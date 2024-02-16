iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 153,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 37,665 shares.The stock last traded at $117.70 and had previously closed at $118.27.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

