iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 896,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,566 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.22.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

