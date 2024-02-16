iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF remained flat at $42.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,508. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

