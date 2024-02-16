iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF remained flat at $42.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,508. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

