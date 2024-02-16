iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,013. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

