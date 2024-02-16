iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
