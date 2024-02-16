iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.