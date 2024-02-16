Investors Purchase High Volume of Mobileye Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 6,379 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3,199.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 162,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 748,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200,044 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 1,412,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -652.34, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

