Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 420,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 292,857 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $34.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

