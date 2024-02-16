Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,623,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.16. 29,305,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,669,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

