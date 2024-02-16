Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.62. 20,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

