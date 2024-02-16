Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $185,709.29 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70.

On Thursday, November 16th, Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $380.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

