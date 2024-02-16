Interfor (TSE:IFP) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.80.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

