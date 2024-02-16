InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.450-8.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Shares of IDCC opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

