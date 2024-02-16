InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.44 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. 530,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,933. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

