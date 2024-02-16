Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.89 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

