Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $301,008.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $137.32. 507,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.