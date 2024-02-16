Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $28.47

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $27.59. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 294,344 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

