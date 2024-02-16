Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $13,440.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $13,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $8,524.72.

On Friday, January 12th, Janet Gunzburg sold 205 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,942.55.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Janet Gunzburg sold 118 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $2,798.96.

Phreesia Trading Up 5.9 %

PHR stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

