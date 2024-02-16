Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 282.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.