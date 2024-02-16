Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,047.90 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive
About O'Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
