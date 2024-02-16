Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,136,994.92 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

