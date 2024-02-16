Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at $615,881,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93.

Shares of MTSI opened at $86.21 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

