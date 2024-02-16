Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells $3,645,610.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

